'Rubbish, I de come delete am' - D-Black joins trolls to mock fake awards

D-Black, Sarkodie and Berla Mundi receiving their awards

Some top Ghanaian celebrites who have been awarded by an alleged fake awards scheme dubbed Global Blueprint Excellence Award have been at the centre of discussions on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The event which took place on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Accra at the Alisa Hotel was attended by a host of Ghanaian personalities and celebrities.



The organiser of the show identified as one Dr. Kwame Owusu Fordjour allegedly posed as a representative of the United Nations presenting the awards on behalf of the institution in honour of the late former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.



The awards presented to Ghanaian personalities and celebrities including Sarkodie, D-Black, Berla Mundi, Nathaniel Attoh, Natalie Fort, D Black, Captain Smart, amongst others have proven to be fake.



Award winning rapper Desmond Blackmore also known as DBlack has joined the trolls on Twitter to make mockery of the situation.



"Rubbish I dey come delete am," one of his tweets cited by GhanaWeb reads.

Meanwhile Berla Mundi has also deleted her post on the award on all social media platforms.



Read the posts of D-Black below:





???? Didn’t I say. Gotta love Gh ???????? . https://t.co/vFUHfLwJX1 — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) September 3, 2020

Rubbish ???? I de come delete am https://t.co/xXuTTMpFa8 — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) September 3, 2020

Bruv did u see a picture of me with that shaker ? ???? https://t.co/okPr7ag2RQ — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) September 3, 2020

On my way to Benin at 6:00am. The man nu what Be in name ? — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) September 3, 2020

Issa rare news plis pic.twitter.com/twUazMPJLc — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) September 3, 2020

So ghana ppl ebe say we no like read or what? Lol. Where did it say it was a United Nations Award? Or as u see Kofi Annan’s image and name noor ebe UN Awards. Chale take ur education seriously oo yoooo lol. This ‘Dr.’ is a Character tho ??????????? pic.twitter.com/PVHVHPDcDo — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) September 3, 2020

