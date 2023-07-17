S3fa denies romantic relationship with D-Black, stresses it's strictly business

Ghanaian musician, S3fa

Ghanaian musician, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known as S3fa, has made it clear that her bond with the CEO of her record label, D-Black, is purely professional.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the talented artiste expressed her dissatisfaction with the assumptions and rumors surrounding their relationship, stating that she is not comfortable with such speculations.



"I am not okay at all when people have the assumption that I have something to do with D-Black. This issue has come up a couple of times, and I am not okay with it," S3fa emphasized during the interview.



By addressing the topic of abortion and expressing her point of view on it, S3fa sparked debates and claimed that those who are against it are hypocrites and that it is not a big deal.



She emphasised that a lot of people in Ghana have had abortions and that those who criticize public figures like Yvonne Nelson may have also had abortions while hypocritically making judgments.



"Do you know the number of people who have done abortions in Ghana? The people criticising Yvonne Nelson have probably done worse things than her, but they are here saying all sorts of things about her as if they are innocent," S3fa stated.

S3fa began her music career as a singer, performing with live bands at bars, pubs, and events in Accra.



In 2017, she caught the attention of D-Black, the CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, who reached out to her through the social media platform Instagram.



This led to her signing with the record label. Later that year, she released her debut single "Marry Me," featuring Jupiter.



Continuing her musical journey, S3fa collaborated with the talented musical duo DopeNation on the track ‘Shuga’ in May 2018.



In November 2020, she released her highly anticipated debut album, titled ‘Growth.’

The twelve-track album showcased her versatility and featured notable artists such as EL, Camidoh, Fameye, Sista Afia, Wendy Shay, Bisa Kdei, Medikal, and Nigerian singer Praiz.



Through her music and candid interviews, S3fa continues to make her mark in the industry, dispelling rumours and expressing her views on social issues while focusing on her artistic growth and maintaining a strictly professional relationship with D-Black.



