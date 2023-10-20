SDA Church never supported me after all the sacrifices I made for them - Great Ampong cries out

Gospel musician, Great Ampong

Gospel musician, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, popularly known as ‘Great Ampong’, has opened up on his current relationship with the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA).

He has confirmed the notion that the SDA Church does not help its members, particularly musicians, adding that he has been a victim.



Great Ampong, in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, said after all the sacrifices and contributions he made towards the growth of his church, they had not lifted a finger to support him.



The gospel musician indicated that he and other musicians in the Church have suffered similar ordeals.



“Don’t even talk about it [SDA church not helping its musicians]. I know how the church handles musicians. They don’t know anything like they are planning something for a musician, it has never been done. I'm not saying the church should help me. I have family and friends and God won’t let me be disgraced.



“I was thinking that since the church has a school and a university, and musicians like Mark Anim Wirenkyi, and Kyei Baffour even trained me, the church could even award a scholarship to the children of these personalities who have helped the church but that is not the case,” he stated.

He also recalled an encounter where they had to labour for transport after ministering in one of the church’s branches situated in a rural area.



“I have even established SDA churches in some rural areas, the place is called Gomoa Ahyiam. After ministering to them we were out of funds so we sent someone to tell the church’s head office in Accra to give us money but they [SDA church] didn’t.



"So, we had to embark on hard labor where we weed as laborers before we got money to come to Accra. We were beaten by the rain so while we were in the car, I was wet and I went with just one shoe and attire. So it's not today that someone will say the church doesn’t help musicians. Unless we are pretending not to speak the truth," He added.



