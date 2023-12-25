Sally M picks New Artist of the Year award at 2023 Western Music Awards

Sally M

Source: George Duah, Contributor

Following her impressive debut year in the showbiz industry, talented singer, Sally M, known by her birth name as Sally Mugabe Hayfron has been adjudged as the New Artist of the Year at the 2023 Western Music Awards.

This forms part of Sally M’s incredible performance in her debut campaign in the showbiz industry.



Sally M featured Ahkan, formerly part of the vibrant Ruff and Smooth fame on her popular tune Feeling which is among the five most streamed songs of Artists from the Western Region with respect to Lasmid, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye and Dope Nation in the year considered.



Sally M surpassed competition from; Fiffi Latex, Phynex, Debby Sway among others in the New Artist of the Year category.

She was nominated for the Highlife Song of the Year category for her single Makoma.



In an unprecedented year where all three of her songs; Attention Love, Makoma and Feeling earned massive rotations and growth on the digital streaming platforms she’s recognized for such a feat.