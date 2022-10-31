Salma Mumin called to apologize for defaming me - Okraku-Mantey

Deputy Tourism and Creative Arts minister, Mr. Mark Okraku-Mantey has disclosed that Salma Mumin has apologized to him for defaming him on UTV’s United Showbiz.

He said Salma, after realizing that she mistook him (Mark) for someone else, immediately called to apologize.



Earlier on United Showbiz, during a discussion relating to singer Abiana’s claims that Mr. Mark Okraku-Mantey was rude towards her at a time she contested for TV3’s Mentor show, Salma shared similar experience.



Salma claimed that Mr. Okraku-Mantey’s arrogance and impatience drove her out at an early stage of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) competition.



“Mark Okraku was my judge at Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions. I have been to a lot of auditions in my life. The year that Chalar won, I couldn't make it to the semi-final auditions because I could speak the local dialogue which is the Wale. But now I gave say proverbs in my local dialect.



"I have had encounters with Mark Okraku as a judge. He was really arrogant towards me and I was so scared. So I went out of the audition room and people started asking about me, I kept going about him that there is this guy in there who is not nice at all,” Salma stated.

But in response, Mark did not only shoot down the allegation, he also disclosed that Salma called to apologize shortly after raising such claims.



Mr. Okraku-Mantey, whiles establishing that he had never been a pageantry judge, said Salma later realized that he(Mark Okraku) wasn’t the one ‘in question’, and immediately did the needful.



Salma called me and Eugene, he is part of the producers I think, was the mediator.



She called to apologize. She said she mistook me for someone else, but the story had already spread out there.



"I forwarded that particular video to Eugene and I told him that he is a part of the producers of the show so he should clarify this. I have never been on on any pageant show. This is because pretty ladies are my taste and I might be bias in giving judgements. I don’t know how to define beauty per the standards of a pageantry. All I look out for is the appearance. I was invited for miss malaika once and I didn’t go”, Mr. Okraku-Mantey said on the PeaceFM Entertainment Review show.

Watch the video below







EB/BOG