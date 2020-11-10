Samini can’t deny taking money to endorse NPP – Bulldog

Dancehall musician Samini and Bulldog

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bullhaus Entertainment and the manager of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, claims the Samini was given an undisclosed amount of money to endorse the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his new song 'Kpoyaka'.

According to Bulldog, “Samini cannot sit anywhere and say he has not taken money”. He disclosed this while contributing to a discussion on celebrity endorsements of political parties in a Television talk show.



The artiste manager said Samini had made a U-turn on what he preached against during the 2016 election – celebrities endorsing political parties.



A viral video on social media has Samini talking against celebrities endorsing political parties back in 2016.



According to Bulldog, Samini went to the Savanna Region, where he claims Samini comes from to campaign for the NPP on their one-village one-dam promise; a promise he claims has not been fulfilled.

He said Samini was obliged to do so because he was paid and that his people are going to be angry with him.



Bulldog claimed he had evidence of what he was saying but could not provide same and was being reluctant to retract his statement against Samini when he was asked to do so by the host and the other pundits on the show.



