Samini mocks Sarkodie, D-black, others over fake UN Awards saga

Dancehall musician Samini, rapper Sarkodie and D-Black

The trolls keep coming as more celebrities join in to tease Sarkodie among other celebrities over the fake UN Award saga.

Sarkodie is among top personalities who were awarded at 2020 Global Leadership Service to Humanity Awards in honour of the late former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan last weekend.



Following the backlash that has gone the way of some notable celebs like Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, and D-Black, there has been a reaction in which the honorees and awardees have deleted the photos and videos of their fake Kofi Annan-UN Awards from their social media.



The award scheme which was organized by a man identified as Kwame Owusu Fordjour was later labelled as fake after a Twitter user by name @elvinnicks, called out the organizer as a scammer.



Dancehall artiste, Samini has joined social media critics to mock the celebrities over their fake award which is currently trending on social media.

Samini took to his twitter account to post a picture of Kwame Fordjour and wrote, “Just smile and look at the bigger picture … I was passing by …ok bye”



Check Samini's post below:





