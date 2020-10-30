Samini should invest in Deon if he has to, not Kelvynboy - Entertainment pundit advises

Samini Dagaati, a few days back, revealed that he had intentions of signing the fast-rising dancehall act Kelvynboy before Stonebwoy did.

Entertainment pundit, Akwasi Boateng has opined that if Samini is going to put his energy into an artiste and sign him, then it should be the same artiste whom he discovered and endorsed at the 2018 VGMA awards, Deon Boakye.



He furthered, in the interview with NYDJ on the Ryse N Shyne that, “Instead of going for someone who was once in another camp and now moving him into your camp, you’ve got another artiste whom you liked enough to endorse on a huge public platform so if you’re going to put your money into someone, put your money into Deon”.

Akwasi commented that Stonebwoy is an emotional person and he is quite open with his reactions hence if Samini takes his ex-signee onto his label, Stonebwoy will not hide how he feels about it.



“Stonebwoy is emotional. At first, it was just an opinion but right now, I know Stonebwoy is emotional. Everyone is emotional but his emotions take over him and when Stonebwoy is not pleased, he shows it”, the pundit observed.