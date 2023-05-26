1
Menu
Entertainment

Sandra Ankobiah receives a tight hug from Trey Songz

Sandra Ankobiah And Trey Songz Ghanaian socialite, Sandra Ankobiah

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During her recent birthday trip abroad, Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah experienced a surprising and unforgettable moment.

As she celebrated her special day in style, an extraordinary encounter unfolded, leaving her thrilled and amazed.

In a post shared on Instagram by blogger, Flavour Tipz, Sandra exuded confidence and elegance as she radiated in a sleek black bodycon dress that accentuated her curves and showcased her impeccable fashion sense.

Amidst the festivities of her birthday trip, Sandra came face-to-face with none other than the renowned American singer, Trey Songz. Known for his soulful voice and captivating performances.

The serendipitous encounter between Sandra and Trey sparked an instant connection, transcending boundaries and cultures.

Their meeting quickly transformed into a memorable moment, as Trey approached Sandra with a warm smile and extended his arms, inviting her into a heartfelt embrace.

As they embraced, Trey wished Sandra a joyous birthday, conveying his genuine happiness for her special day.

He exuded style, sporting a trendy cap, a black graphic t-shirt, and a pair of jeans that complemented his charismatic personality.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SkinP_GH (@iamskinp)





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana