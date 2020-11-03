Sarkodie & Samini top social media trends after endorsing #4More4Nana

Rapper Sarkodie and dancehall artiste, Samini, are currently trending on various social media platforms particularly microblogging site Twitter after endorsing the candidature of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The two artistes who are among the leading musicians in Ghana, ahead of the 2020 general elections, have both released songs in soliciting support for the ruling New Patriotic Party and President Akufo-Addo.
In the newly released song titled ‘Happy Days’, in which he featured Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie stated that the president has implemented some good policies that have benefited all Ghanaians. Sarkodie also cited the 'Free SHS Policy' as an example.
“We all spoke against the dumsor (erratic power supply) and the high inflation rate and so if these have been solved at the moment with Ghanaians also enjoying free SHS, then all I can say is that Nana Akufo-Addo should continue for another four years,” he said in the song.
Samini, on the other hand, has endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with a song titled ‘Kpoyaka’. He used the song to hammer on the achievements of the ruling New Patriotic Party.
“Nana show boy is number one on the ballot. Nana continues with the work because you have delivered,” Samini said in the song.
The decision of these two superstars has caused some stir on social media as some are dragging them for choosing sides. Others have also pledged their undying loyalty to the aforementioned.
"Nbs Huspuppi move Sarkodie take do Kuami Eugene.. The boy give you hit you sanso trick am into endorsing for a political party he isn't happy with smh," A Twitter user with the name Kwadwo Paino wrote.
Another user said:"Sarkodie drop song, Shatta fans are all over it doing agenda. They’ve been listening to Sarkodie more than Shatta Wale cos Shatta Wale drop 120 songs this year yet en fans no dey talk about any."
Below are some reactions:
I want to believe it’s not Sarkodie I heard endorsing Nana Addo in that track Ei ????????— Kelewele Joint ???? (@Ankamagyimi) November 2, 2020
.@sarkodie as rydee Nana Addo eb your bestie dier we for hold Rapperholic this year. My sika make ready ?????? pic.twitter.com/SswO88DKhQ— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) November 2, 2020
Sarkodie said Nana Toaso
Samini too sign give NPP
Shatta Wale then Stonebwoy for go NDC. We want election bangers
????????— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) November 2, 2020
Now that Sarkodie and Samini have endorsed me Mahama should go for Patapaa and Nana Boroo to endorse him.????— Mr Pr?ssd?nt???????? (@Opresii) November 2, 2020
The disruption on the TL is proudly brought to you by Sarkodie.— Mr. Slim (@ebenezer_slim) November 3, 2020
Peace, my dear friends, is overrated. This sh*t's violence!!????
"You are with Prof. Jane Naana Opoku "
Is that not an endorsement for the NDC— ????AFRAKUMAH VENZA (@AfrakumahV) November 3, 2020
Ebi Sarkodie en Nana toaso be your headache
???? pic.twitter.com/FrCNuYAsda
So apparently kuami Eugene is angry because sarkodie endorsed Nana Addo? Lmfao so he wasn't allowed to listen to the second verse which included the part sarkodie endorsed show boy ahnn ei— KhaY AmponFi???????? (@KhayAmponfi_) November 3, 2020
So all the while Sarkodie is an NPP supporter, I never new????????— Ãbdül???????? (@Abdul____Kadir) November 3, 2020
Nbs Huspuppi move Sarkodie take do Kuami Eugene.. The boy give you hit you sanso trick am into endorsing for a political party he isn't happy with smh..— Kwadwo Piano ? (@Eny3_mani_aa1) November 3, 2020
Veteran Ghanaian musician @samini_dagaati endorses President @NAkufoAddo ahead of 2020 elections #primanews#Samini #NanaAddo #AkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/66pcNwXpXX— Prima News (@primanewsghana) November 2, 2020
Ghc 500k for endorsement ..— OCEANFILESGH(Mr OCN) (@OceanKing12) November 3, 2020
desperate government #Cashforendorsement #corruption #samini #Sarkodie
Just saw this on a frnd’s status. I kent ???? ???? #sarkodie #4More4Nana #kennedyagyapong #samini pic.twitter.com/OFgyIuK3QB— Isaac Owusu Agyemang (@ice__ache) November 2, 2020
Ayeyi killed #Samini's 'Where my baby dey ' song #Tv3Mentor— JabirGbambegu (@JabirGbambegu) October 25, 2020
Samini will be in Wa for Dumba festival #saminihomecoming #ak3jo #samini @samini_dagaati @Africa1Media @marie_samini @DonRattyOfficia @UntamedRatty pic.twitter.com/jbHivjHAK6— Young Rasta (@YoungRa17188271) November 1, 2020
Knustpride Hoodies and Sweatshirts available now. Dm you to order and enjoy free delivery within Accra. All colors and sizes available @KnustPride @the_dsk @thescisaknust @KNUST_Live @Absag_KNUST #knust #knuststudents #efia #samini #sarkodie pic.twitter.com/oUpqoNHELT— Daniel_Adjei (@daniel_adjei483) November 2, 2020
@samini_dagaati Be Legend???? those new artiste calling themselves legend please if you are not celebrated this way abeg forget that tag and work on your career???????? #akyesaaaaaaaaa #samini #kpoyaka pic.twitter.com/WK4J64eboK— Alltymsgh (@gidhosman) November 3, 2020
