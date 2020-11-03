Sarkodie & Samini top social media trends after endorsing #4More4Nana

Dancehall artiste Samini and rapper Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie and dancehall artiste, Samini, are currently trending on various social media platforms particularly microblogging site Twitter after endorsing the candidature of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The two artistes who are among the leading musicians in Ghana, ahead of the 2020 general elections, have both released songs in soliciting support for the ruling New Patriotic Party and President Akufo-Addo.



In the newly released song titled ‘Happy Days’, in which he featured Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie stated that the president has implemented some good policies that have benefited all Ghanaians. Sarkodie also cited the 'Free SHS Policy' as an example.



“We all spoke against the dumsor (erratic power supply) and the high inflation rate and so if these have been solved at the moment with Ghanaians also enjoying free SHS, then all I can say is that Nana Akufo-Addo should continue for another four years,” he said in the song.



Samini, on the other hand, has endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with a song titled ‘Kpoyaka’. He used the song to hammer on the achievements of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



“Nana show boy is number one on the ballot. Nana continues with the work because you have delivered,” Samini said in the song.



The decision of these two superstars has caused some stir on social media as some are dragging them for choosing sides. Others have also pledged their undying loyalty to the aforementioned.



"Nbs Huspuppi move Sarkodie take do Kuami Eugene.. The boy give you hit you sanso trick am into endorsing for a political party he isn't happy with smh," A Twitter user with the name Kwadwo Paino wrote.

Another user said:"Sarkodie drop song, Shatta fans are all over it doing agenda. They’ve been listening to Sarkodie more than Shatta Wale cos Shatta Wale drop 120 songs this year yet en fans no dey talk about any."



