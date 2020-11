Sarkodie delayed music video for ‘Making It Big’ - MOG

Gospel musician MOG came out with the song 'making it big' featuring multi-award-winning rapper Sarkodie in 2018.

Two years down the line, he is yet to release a music video.



On Saturday, when MOG appeared on the United Showbiz programme on UTV hosted by Nana Ama McBrown he disclosed what was causing the delay.