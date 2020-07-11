Entertainment

Sarkodie eulogizes Dada Boat, says he’s one of his favorite TV characters

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has eulogized actor, TV and radio presenter, Mikki Osei Berko popularly known as Dada Boat saying he’s a legend and one of his favourite TV personalities.

This comes after the actor declared on Showbiz 360 that he’s a big follower of the Tema based rapper.



Sarkodie who saw a tweet from TV3 quoting what the veteran actor said about him on the show, retweeted, saying some years back when he was coming up in the industry, Dada Boat was one of his favourite characters on the screens.



Dada Boat also revealed on the show that his favourite Sarkodie’s song is Baby which featured Mugeez of R2bees fame. This particular song has been the launch pad of Sarkodie’s sterling music career.



Sarkodie tweeted “Aww the biggest boss Dada Boat … this world is crazy, years back he was definitely one of my fav characters on the screens … Legend”

Dada Boat over the years has established himself as one of the best when it comes to comic acting in the movie industry. He has worked with a number of reputable media houses in the country.





