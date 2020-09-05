Entertainment

Sarkodie finally reacts to receiving fake UN Award

Rapper Sarkodie with his award

Shatta Wale has finally explained to his friend Sarkodie the trending news about the fake UN awards he and other celebrities, politicians, academicians and traditional rulers were presented with.

It came as a surprise to many Ghanaians who follow Sarkodie on social media why he had not reacted to the ongoing saga about the fake awards when social media was rife with news and reports that the award he and others were presented with by Global Public Excellence, headed by one Dr Fordjour, was fake.



The rapper has broken his silence on the issue. He wrote on his social media that Shatta Wale was on the phone explaining to him what had happened.



He wrote, “Shatta Wale on the phone explaining what actually happened with Mr UN. Ebe now I understand but we move.”



Sarkodie has since deleted pictures of the awards from all his social media pages.



Sarkodie is among a list of prominent Ghanaian celebrities, clergy, politicians, media men and women and traditional rulers who were given various awards by a self-styled UN Ambassador, Dr Fordjour.



The fake award scheme which is titled the Global Blueprint Excellence Award was held last week Friday, August 28, in Accra at the Alisa Hotel and was attended by a host of Ghanaian personalities and celebrities who were recipients of the awards.

However, days after the awards, it came to the notice of Ghanaweb.com that the Global Blueprint Excellence Award alleged to be in collaboration with the United Nations and Kofi Annan was a top scam.



The evidence of the scam was revealed on Twitter after some tweeps who dug down to uncover what has come to be known as the biggest award scam of the year.



Some of the notable people that fell for this scam include TV presenter Berla Mundi, Natalie Forte, Johnnie Hughes, Dr Okoe Boye, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Nathaniel Attoh, SK Boafo, and a host of others.





