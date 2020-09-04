3
Entertainment Fri, 4 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Sarkodie heavily trolled for receiving alleged ‘fake’ UN award

Sarkodie Bottle Rapper Sarkodie holding his 'award'

Listen to the Article

Rapper Sarkodie is at the mercy of netizens on Twitter for allegedly receiving a fake award in the name of the United Nations (UN) and the Kofi Annan Foundation.

This comes after an exposé by one Mr Elvin who has backed his allegation with some evidence to suggest that the convenor of the award scheme, Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour, is not recognized by the organizations he has been representing.

Over the weekend, key public officials and celebrities including Sarkodie, Berla Mundi and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana amongst others were given honorary awards under the theme: UN Kofi Annan Global Excellence In Leadership Award Trophy, 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity award.

Following the revelation that this Dr Fordjour has indeed presented a fake award to these celebrities, many netizens are trolling Sarkodie for allowing himself to be deceived by a quack award scheme.

According to many, Sarkodie and those who received the awards should have been alert and vigilant enough to ascertain the cunning nature of the man in terms on his appearance, speech and overall disposition.

Check out some tweets below:





















Source: GH Base

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: