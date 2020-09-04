Sarkodie heavily trolled for receiving alleged ‘fake’ UN award

Click for Market Deals →
Rapper Sarkodie is at the mercy of netizens on Twitter for allegedly receiving a fake award in the name of the United Nations (UN) and the Kofi Annan Foundation.
This comes after an exposé by one Mr Elvin who has backed his allegation with some evidence to suggest that the convenor of the award scheme, Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour, is not recognized by the organizations he has been representing.
Over the weekend, key public officials and celebrities including Sarkodie, Berla Mundi and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana amongst others were given honorary awards under the theme: UN Kofi Annan Global Excellence In Leadership Award Trophy, 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity award.
Following the revelation that this Dr Fordjour has indeed presented a fake award to these celebrities, many netizens are trolling Sarkodie for allowing himself to be deceived by a quack award scheme.
According to many, Sarkodie and those who received the awards should have been alert and vigilant enough to ascertain the cunning nature of the man in terms on his appearance, speech and overall disposition.
Check out some tweets below:
King Sark for UN Award???????????????? pic.twitter.com/GaGQLHA9sf— YouTube Hustler (@kwadwosheldon) September 3, 2020
Your man really apply BO-16 and yoomo to his hair just to go take water bottle..Sark ankasa I taya am???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/SbtjAkRh4U— YouTube Hustler (@kwadwosheldon) September 3, 2020
The Kofi Annan thing you people for talk am better oo cos the niqqa give more people some oo, no be Sark p3 ????????— Wo wofa Kojo???? (@kojo_mufasah) September 3, 2020
Dr UN >>>>>> Nam 1 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/aKpTPeW4Ms
ei i never know sey sarknation people be bad like that ei! when the nigga gave the award they made it look like e be sark p3 wey receive the award now yawa pae no them dey look for affiliates ????— ???????? (@lenex__) September 3, 2020
Kabutey go take cocktail shaker as kofi annan award ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ogr7wcaF9t
I can say Sark bought this suit purposely for a big event ONLY FOR Dr Nam 1 to defraud him in the name of UN and Kofi Annan...— Cecilia Griffiths-Brown (@CeeGriffiths) September 3, 2020
Sark's image is being dented. He needs to look sharp. pic.twitter.com/7FY1Zn25DH
This is the so called Dr. who is going around awarding directors, chiefs and our stars in the name of UN and Kofi Annan when the UN doesn’t know him. pic.twitter.com/NyVzuSwPWG— Teacup (@elvinnicks) September 3, 2020
Them turn ur MCM to bar master. Herh ????— EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) September 3, 2020
cocktail shaker paaa
Kofi Annan pic.twitter.com/LEvusSP66d
Chale how does it become so easy for someone to present fake awards to high profile personalities in the name of the UN and Kofi Annan? Ei— Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) September 3, 2020
This man did not photoshop himself shaking hands with Kofi Annan ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vgx0hBNAIm— virgin. (@Koffy_9) September 3, 2020
Someone said the bottle that was given to King Sark was the one that Kofi Annan used to urinate inside???? pic.twitter.com/mx5qFbH0O8— SWEDRU TRAVIS SCOTT???? (@mankrad0) September 3, 2020
‘An award once received by Kofi Annan’— virgin. (@Koffy_9) September 3, 2020
Kofi Annan : https://t.co/ZR2J2PNvgK pic.twitter.com/8HZwZjgc6P
La this man la award King Sark in the name of Kofi Annan and UN? You scam a whole nation ???????? pic.twitter.com/55NDGLfc7j— KOJO Prempeh ????????????????????? (@Mr_Anane_) September 3, 2020
A whole "Kofi Annan Excellence Award" wey agenda boys dey troll laidat?? As they see say chairman no go win the VGMA AOTY norr wey Nam 1 snr look sharp then take some water bottle gv legendary sark as a consolation prize ????— Special Prosecutor ???????????? (@PoundzPendragon) September 3, 2020
Just see hw sark vex when he see say the tin be rubbish pic.twitter.com/SKXxaHEn6O
