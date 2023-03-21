0
Sarkodie hits the studios with Ludacris for a collaboration

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans of rapper, Sarkodie have showered him with praises for his unreleased project with American rapper, Ludacris which they say will make waves in Ghana and top International music charts.

In videos making rounds on social media, Ludacris was captured in an apartment with Sarkodie who gave him a warm welcome to Accra.

"Guess who linked up after 11 years @ludacris," he captioned the video shared on his Instagram stories on March 20.

The two were later seen recording their verses of what is expected to be a masterpiece from the two rappers.

Fans of the Ghanaian rapper, have already sent congratulatory messages to him amidst his nomination as 'Artiste of the Year' for this year's Ghana Music Awards.

Ludacris was served special Ghanaian jollof which he enjoyed while nodding his head.

According to reports, the American rapper is working on an album that will feature some African artistes and producers.

