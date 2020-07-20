Entertainment

Sarkodie hosts virtual concert August 16

The concert has been dubbed 'Black Love Sarkodie'

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has announced his upcoming virtual concert on 16 August 2020.

The virtual concert, dubbed 'Black Love Sarkodie' and 'Friends Virtual Concert' will be staged via ceek.com, a virtual music broadcasting platform.



The Sarkcess Music frontliner made the announcement on social media.

Known in real life as Michael Owusu Addo, Sarkodie will join the likes of Edem, Shatta Wale, Samini, Kelvynboy and Wendy Shay who have all successfully hosted their virtual concerts.



The Black Love Album is Sarkodie’s fourth studio album of 15 tracks released in 2019 and highly resourced with music heavyweights such as Stonebwoy, Efya, Rudeboy, King Promise, KiDi, Kizz Daniel, Kuami Eugene, Idris Elba, Bisa Kdei, Sista Afia, Mr Eazi, Maleek Berry, Doanae’o, Shakka and Herman Suede.

