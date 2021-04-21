Sarkodie inspires me, don’t make him my rival – Amerado

Ghanaian Rapper, Amerado Burner

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has urged the media to desist from trying to pitch him against multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie.

According to him, the focus should be on his music and building the Amerado brand rather than comparing him with other artistes.



He was speaking in reaction to a recent confrontation on live radio when the ‘Yee Te Ns3m’ crooner had to walk off a radio interview because the presenter kept asking him questions related to Sarkodie.



Asked if Sarkodie was an inspiration to him, he told Prince Benjamin on Class91.3FM’s Class Drive show on Wednesday, 21 April 2021, “Why not. Definitely yes. It is a big yes”, adding that: “We all want to get to the level he is now. We even want to get to a higher level even more than where he is. He is a big inspiration to me. I can't deny that fact”.



“It's just that when I go on interviews I don't want them to focus on Sarkodie-related issues,” he noted.



Amerado said that he did not overreact by walking out of the studio on that day.

“You know one thing is that growing up, your mentors become your rivals and when you don't choose your words correctly people will go against you and say you don't respect.



“So the best thing I had to do was to walk off after I've informed him to stop asking me about Sarkodie,” he indicated.



Amerado, born Derrick Safo Kantanka, is a talented, fast-rising rapper who rose from the stables of Mic Burners, a group that trains young rappers.



He has a large repertoire of rap songs to his credit including ‘Best Rapper’, ‘Gods’ and ‘Dawgi’.



He is currently promoting his latest single, ‘Me Ho Y3’.