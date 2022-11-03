3
Sarkodie offers special prayers for bereaved Davido, family

Sarkodie Hbcancnmvsc.png Rapper Sarkodie

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has sent his condolences to Nigerian musician, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma, following the tragic death of their 3-year-old son.

On October 31, news broke of the sudden demise of David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr who reportedly drowned in his father's swimming pool at his Banana Island residence.

Messages of condolences have poured out to the bereaved family from friends, family, fans and colleagues in the music industry including Ghana's Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

On November 2, Sarkodie took to his Twitter page to console Davido and also offer special prayers for him in these trying times.

"As a parent this hits different …sorry brother @davido. May the almighty grant you the strength to go through this Stay strong. We pray for your family,' read the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.

Meanwhile, the family of little Ifeanyi are yet to release an official statement to confirm their tragic loss.

According to reports, some workers at his residence including his deceased son's nanny and cook have been arrested by the police to assist with investigations.



Watch our latest programmes below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
