0
Menu
Entertainment

Sarkodie replies Kwame Sefa Kayi

Sarkodie Sarkodie Sarkodie12121.png Rapper, Sarkodie

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On July 11, 2023, media personality Kwame Sefa Kayi sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Ghanaian rap sensation Sarkodie.

During a shoutout on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi not only celebrated Sarkodie's talent but also offered advice for the rapper to adopt a more positive approach to his music.

He urged Sarkodie to refrain from releasing rap songs that involve dissing others and emphasized the importance of promoting unity and respect within the industry.

In response to Kwame Sefa Kayi's message, Sarkodie took to Twitter to express his appreciation and respect for the renowned media figure.

Sarkodie referred to Kwame Sefa Kayi as the Chairman General, as the radio personality is affectionately called, acknowledging his influential position in the industry.

He also indicated that he had a song in the works that mentioned Kwame Sefa Kayi's name, but after receiving the advice, he decided to withhold its release.

Sarkodie's tweet, translated to English, read, "The number one Chairman general. When you talk, it's final. There was one coming and it had your name in it, but since you have spoken. Bless you, my boss. I appreciate you."



ADA/BB

You can also watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding
Agric minister captured ‘threatening’ spokesperson of FSHS food suppliers
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Related Articles: