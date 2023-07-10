0
Sarkodie responds to heartfelt birthday post from wife amidst rumors of marital troubles

SARKODIE AND TRACEY.jpeg Sarkodie and wife

Mon, 10 Jul 2023

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie, has responded to a heartfelt birthday post shared by his wife, Tracy Owusu-Addo, amidst rumors of marital troubles.

The Twitter post, which featured a loving message and a photo of the couple, elicited a touching reaction from the artiste.

Tracy Owusu-Addo took to her social media account to express warm wishes on Sarkodie's special day. Accompanied by a photo capturing a tender moment between the two, Tracy's message simply read, "Happy birthday, LOVE."

The concise yet meaningful words conveyed her affection and admiration for her husband.

In response to his wife's heartfelt birthday post, Sarkodie chose his words carefully and opted for a brief yet powerful response.

He quoted Tracy's message and added his own contemplative touch, saying, "Tray of life."

However, recent rumors surrounding the couple's alleged marital troubles have been circulating. On July 9, 2023, entertainment pundit Mr Logic addressed these speculations during his appearance on the United Showbiz show.

The rumors were fueled by actress Yvonne Nelson's revelation in her memoir that Sarkodie had impregnated her and asked her to terminate the pregnancy.

Mr Logic acknowledged the pressure Tracy must have faced in light of these revelations and understood Sarkodie's proactive approach to mend their marriage.

While the exact location of their vacation remains unconfirmed, video footage suggests it took place in a private setting such as a restaurant or beach, indicating a private affair focused on reconciliation.

During his discussion, Mr Logic emphasized Sarkodie's genuine remorse and belief that the vacation was a necessary step in seeking forgiveness and healing their relationship.

He defended Tracy's right to an apology and dismissed claims suggesting otherwise as lacking sense.



ADA/BB

