Sarkodie's fans chase Tracy over Silhouette Challenge

Tracy with husband Sarkodie

An open request from Sarkodie to Tracy to join the Silhouette Challenge got social media users crazy but the response from the wife seems to be eliciting more interesting reactions.

In the last couple of days, the Silhouette Challenge, a TikTok trend, has been keeping people busy online due to its sensual nature.



The Silhouette Challenge involves posing in a doorway before turning yourself into a black silhouette against a red background. It combines the popular transition trend that’s taken over TikTok in the past year, but adds a little twist, using filters and colour to enhance the transition.



Sarkodie in a tweet asked his wife to join the bandwagon, announcing that "we're waiting". Although these visuals are shared online for the viewing pleasure of social media users, Tracy would serve the rapper the content via his inbox.



Replying to Sarkodie's tweet, she said: "Check your dm", to the disappointment of those who for one reason or the other expected her to make it public.



The reply attracted humourous responses from follows of both personalities. While some said Tracy was being stingy, others stressed the pronoun used in Sarkodie's request was 'we' and not 'I', hence they are not to be denied the opportunity. Others, however, commented that her response was apt.



Here are a few of the responses.





Tracy be stingy pass Sarkodie. The thing everybody dey post am, you take send ein dm ??????????????? — KOJO Prempeh (@kojoprempeh_) January 29, 2021

The person said "WE" and you want him to check his dm. Do we have his password? ???????????????????? — FRANCE STATE! (@francestate0) January 29, 2021

Tracy please did you read his tweet well? he said "we are waiting for your" not "i am waiting". so post it here not dm. thank youuu — ?mhaame yhaa??? (@__Reginah_) January 29, 2021

You and your husband de3 oh is too much this is public thing yet u shared with ur man only oh — OBJ???? (@OsikaniBoampon2) January 29, 2021

So what about us? Hubby says “we” — Princess???? (@tatianna_yaa) January 29, 2021

Y3n Hacki no ...dats the only option we have now — Snrrone Bennito (@snrrone) January 31, 2021

So the only fans account I opened give you make beans or what? pic.twitter.com/eDAtsWCdAD — Shag Specialist (@retiredhardguy) January 29, 2021

Oh madam Dm de s3n pic.twitter.com/zH4o4k7fTh — Spádo Ránking (@SpadoRanking) January 29, 2021

Civilised reply. No insults, no need to prove ranking in society. #class — Godsway Cujo Ansah (@CujoAnsah) January 29, 2021

Obidi kindly share your logins with me just for today biko ???????????? — Larbi SarkCess????????????????? (@Larbi_SarkCess) January 29, 2021

Mummy we dey here oo ???????????? — Lawrence (@law_wheezy) January 29, 2021

Eii nti y3 de3 y3nka ho bi anaa????



Tell us the truth — Papa Moke (@PapaMoke_VI) January 29, 2021

Aunty ebi dm he come bizz you??



Aaah don't disappoint de street ???? — ???? KiNg KoBbY ? (@wastykobbyjnr) January 29, 2021

Drop it here make we all watch some I beg u waa because he said we're waiting...



Thank u — Rich Bernard???????????? (@RichBernard13) January 29, 2021

Nanka saa naa obia y3 naa nanka wobe ny3 bi ashw33 — amoba_jnr (@amoba_jnr) January 29, 2021

Can someone jux hack Sark account make we view small errr — Sika Yhaa (@SikaYhaa) January 29, 2021

Guys, she is following protocols. Its in @sarkodie dm,,,its his duty to release it to us now. King, we dey wait — MathiasGhana (@ChelseaSoldier) January 29, 2021

That’s not how we do it ooo hw3333 nanka how will we get winner???????????????????? we bi e judges — Good_Aj????. (@Nyameba_Aj) January 30, 2021

He said We are waiting and you sent it into his Dm.



Tracy paa???? — Mr_Asante_Jnr (@Mr_Asante_Jnr) January 29, 2021

Mama @sarkodie said "we're" so why you send to ein DM only ???????????? — ????????RAGS TO RICHES???? (@REALKLAUS_) January 29, 2021

This is not fair...



Drop it here make we all enjoy some ah???????????? — N_Kay (@7EVEN59) January 29, 2021

For Tracy ein own , I will do 5gb data just to view it — Abrantie Kofi ???????? (@AbrantieKofi_) January 29, 2021

@sarkodie pls sharing is caring. Don't be stingy here koraaa???? — Kwabena???????????????? (@wondaboy1234) January 29, 2021

If all the ladies take dema own send dema boys dm aaa anka @sarkodie no go get some spy ..... the word “we” is very importanter ... the “we” are waiting — GH FINEST ?? (@AmpemKwesiDarko) January 30, 2021

If he wanted it in his dm anka he won’t come and tweet it here. He wants his fans to enjoy their eyes small la ???? — Kwame jnr????????? (@achiaw_ezekiel) January 29, 2021