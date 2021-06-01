Sarkodie’s songs sound ‘one-way’ now – Presenter claims

Rapper Sarkodie

TV presenter, Nana Adwoa Annan, has divulged that she finds nothing new about Sarkodie’s songs anymore.

According to her, they all sound the same.



She voiced this opinion on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra with host, Doctar Cann while having a discussion on what the organizers of the BET awards look out for in choosing their nominees that they did not find in any of the young Ghanaian artistes.



Dr Cann commented that even aside from the young artistes who are doing very well, the likes of Sarkodie are still in the game, to which Nana Adwoa replied, “He is still in the game but when you listen to Sarkodie over and over again, it’s like you’re listening to the same music”.

She explained that “It’s not to say that there are no punches but I’ve heard most of his words over and over. There are some of the words that repeat in his other songs and anytime Sarkodie is about to release a new song, I can just tell what the song will talk about”.



Nana Adwoa concluded that if anyone does not agree with her opinion, it still does not change the fact that Sarkodie did not make it to the BETs, hence, if it is not about repetition, then we need to sit down and figure out what exactly his music is missing, including other artistes, that disqualified them from the BET nominations list.