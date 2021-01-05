Sarkodie’s wife, shares a beautiful video of their son on social media

Wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Tracy has taken to her Instagram story to share a rare video of her son, Micheal Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Junior also known as MJ.
The 'Sarkcess queen' took to her Instastory on January 4, 2020, to share a rare video of the boy who is growing nicely.
She uploaded it with the caption;
"Jnr Sarkodie in the shot after he got a fresh haircut..."
In April 2020, news of Sarkodie's wife, Tracy welcoming their second child while they were in lockdown in America was confirmed when they finally arrived in Ghana after the borders were open.
Until fans saw videos and photos confirming the birth of MJ, Sarkodie and his wife earlier denied any of such reports.
Watch the nice video below
