Sarkodie sacked Stonebwoy from his concert and reported him to the police - Aisha Modie

Aisha Moodie, a popular Stonebwoy fanatic, has labelled Sarkodie as a hypocrite.
According to Aisha, the rapper's press conference in which he chastised Stonebwoy is unfair and a one-sided report because Sarkodie also acted in a way which doesn't portray the brotherly love he was preaching.
Aisha during an Instagram live disclosed that Sarkodie after the incident, even though Stonebwoy apologized, sent people to come and tell him to go home and he went further to report to the police for the dancehall artist to be arrested.
Aisha, known on social media as 'She Loves Stonebwoy' said that Sarkodie should have addressed that in his press release too but he ignored it because he is obsessed with only portraying good things about his brand.
Hear more from her in the video below:
Ayisha Modi is back with more information about Sarkodie’s rehearsals controversies between Stonebwoy and Angelo and his press statement yesterday ... She’s not happy WATCH
