Entertainment

Sarkodie shares new photo of son

Rapper Sarkodie and son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Jr.

Sarkodie has shared a new photo of his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Jr.

Similar to the first photo he posted, Sarkodie was pictured kissing the cheeks of his son.



The first time the rapper showed the world the face of his son was on Father’s Day. That photo ended speculations that were made on social media as to whether Sarkodie and his wife Tracy had welcomed a second child.



Sarkodie captioned the new photo: “Mjeezy” with a crown and love emoji.

See post below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.