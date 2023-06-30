Sarkodie teases release of 'Try Me' single with exciting visuals

Rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie recently delighted his fans by sharing exciting news about an upcoming visual project for his newly released single.

Taking to Twitter, the acclaimed artiste expressed his eagerness to unveil fresh visual content to his loyal supporters. In a playful tone, he humorously remarked how he nearly missed the opportunity but assured everyone that the wait would be worthwhile.



"Almost skipped me... got some visuals for y'all today... Gimme a little time."



However, amidst the anticipation for Sarkodie's new release, a controversy unfolded when a woman named Yvonne made claims about Sarkodie impregnating her in 2010.



Yvonne alleged that Sarkodie pressured her into having an abortion because he did not want to keep the baby.

In response to these serious allegations, Sarkodie promptly released a track titled 'Try Me.'



Through this song, he directly addressed Yvonne's accusations of pregnancy and denial, asserting that it was Yvonne's personal decision to undergo the abortion.



Sarkodie further alleged that Yvonne was manipulating the situation, exploiting the societal tendency to give more credibility to women's voices.



Yvonne, however, took to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction with Sarkodie's reply. She engaged in a series of passionate rants aimed at addressing the lyrics that she found most hurtful.

As the controversy surrounding Sarkodie and Yvonne continues to unfold, the public eagerly awaits further developments in the scandal.



People hope for a resolution that fosters understanding and healing for all parties involved.













ADA/OGB