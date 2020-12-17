16
Sarkodie touts MzVee as one of Ghana’s most valuable assets

Thu, 17 Dec 2020 Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, well known as Sarkodie, has eulogized singer MzVee.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Sarkodie touted MzVee as one of Ghana’s most valuable assets.

“Mzvee is one of our most valuable assets,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sarkodie’s post comes a few days after MzVee released her latest album titled ‘InVeencible’.

Undoubtedly, MzVee has done her best following her emergency into the Ghanaian music scene.

Despite the field being a male-dominated one, she has put in efforts to remain relevant.

