Sarkodie triumphs with stellar concert of 'Jamz' world tour

Sarkodie performed at Town Hall in New York City as part of his Jamz World Tour

Source: Sarkcess Label

Ghana’s rap sensation, Sarkodie, has taken his ongoing Jamz world tour to newer heights with a remarkable debut concert held at the iconic Town Hall in New York City on July 15, 2023.

The resounding success of his first concert in New York has left fans exhilarated and eagerly anticipating his upcoming performances.



Sarkodie’s debut concert at Town Hall in New York City was nothing short of spectacular. The renowned venue, known for its rich musical history, provided an exquisite backdrop for the electrifying performance.



From the moment the first beat dropped, Sarkodie had the audience in the palm of his hand. His seamless blend of rap, Afrobeat, and infectious melodies had concertgoers on their feet, singing along to every word.



Backed by a talented live band, Sarkodie’s high-energy performance left an indelible impression on the New York crowd.



The concert was a showcase of Sarkodie’s impressive catalog of hits, including fan favorites like 'Adonai', 'U Go Kill Me', 'Can’t Let You Go', and 'Lucky'.

Additionally, Sarkodie surprised the audience with special guest appearances from the legend Kojo Antwi and Kranium, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already incredible night.



"Sarkodie’s concert was a celebration of music and culture. The artist’s ability to connect with his fans and create a sense of unity was palpable throughout the event was just amazing", Terry Masson, organizer of the event said.



With the New York concert setting the bar high, Sarkodie’s Jamz world tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans across North America.



The tour will continue to captivate audiences in major cities, including Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles, among others, culminating in a grand finale on September 3rd with which stop on the tour is anticipated to deliver the same level of energy, excitement, and outstanding performance.



The Sarkodie Jamz World North America tour [New York concert] was beautifully executed by TM Entertainmentz & Nayasa Entertainment.