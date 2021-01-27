Sarkodie was supposed to promote my song - Nautyca

Musician Nautyca and Rapper Sarkodie

Ghanaian artiste, Nautyca, late 2019, released a song titled ‘Social media’ which he collaborated with Sarkodie on. The song, although blessed with a verse from one of Ghana’s biggest rappers, did not ‘blow’ as the artiste expected.

It is due to this that Nautyca expressed great disappointment in Sarkodie during an interview with Rev. Erskine on Y107.9FM’s Myd-Morning Radio Show, for not posting the song as a way of helping him promote it.



He said, “We did the song together and I feel he was supposed to promote it for me. I know I haven’t got to his level so I feel he should have given me that support just to promote my song. At least, I’m from your home. I’m from your family so if for nothing at all, we’ve recorded a song together; I feel he should have promoted it for me.”



Nautyca continued that it would be a different situation if the song was a single because, with that, he would have to send it to him personally and ask him to help promote it by posting; however, for a song that he, Sarkodie, has a verse on, it would only have been nice if he had shared it on his social media pages.

The artiste admitted that there was no formal conversation or agreement that Sarkodie would help him promote the song because everything was done through Posigee. However, he expected even more with that since Posigee had that relationship with Sarkodie.



He concluded that next time they plan on working together, probably on the music video, he will be sure to have that conversation with Sarkodie officially, asking him to help him promote the song.