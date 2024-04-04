Serwaa Amihere berates online troll

Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere

Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere didn’t spare a netizen after the person attacked her over a harmless question she posed on X (formerly Twitter).

In the wake of growing concerns about the high cost of living and bad governance, Serwaa took to X to ask netizens to share their worries.



“What are you angry about today?” she wrote.



Hundreds of responses were received from Ghanaians who seized the opportunity to vent their plight.



Several online users stormed Serwaa Amihere’s comment section, lamenting the state of affairs and some sharing plans of possibly leaving the country.



However, things took a different turn when an angry tweep arrived in the comment section with a different concern.



The tweep said, “The fact that people in power (celebrities) such as yourself shouldn’t be where they are today. We sure know that it’s not degrees that got most of y’all where y’all at but wickedness and sleeping with bosses.”

Serwaa, who appeared displeased by the comment, lambasted the troll accordingly.



Tackling claims of not earning her current status by merit, the journalist cum entrepreneur responded, “Oww my dear, I feel so sorry for you. But if you have a boss, sleep with the person since you’re so sure that’s how they got there. Ofui.”



