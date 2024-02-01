Serwaa Amihere reacts to Moesha’s brother ‘begging’ for financial support

Moesha and Serwaa Amihere

Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere has reacted after Moesha Boduong's brother created an official account to solicit financial support from the public.

Serwaa Amihere has called on the general public to support with any amount of money they can contribute to help settle the actress’s medical bills to aid in her recovery from the sickness.



She also urged individuals who can support in other ways either by prayers or any other means to also put in their effort to help salvage the ailing actress from losing her life at this point.



“Let’s all support,” Serwaa Amihere wrote on her X page in response to news about Moesha needing urgent financial support and soliciting funds.



This comes after Moesha’s brother, Ebito Boduong in a press statement confirmed reports that his sister had suffered a stroke and is in critical condition.



He also went ahead and appealed for funds for Moesha's treatment at the hospital.



According to a GoFundMe account set up in his name to raise funds for Moesha, Ebito Boduong said that the stroke has impaired her mobility and speech and that she needs urgent medical attention.

He is asking the public to support him with any amount they can to help Moesha recover.



According to the statement, the funds received will cater for various expenses including therapy sessions and assistive devices.



The account has a target of $10,000 (123,600) and has so far received $570 (7,045.20) in donations as of Wednesday, January 31, 2024.



SB/BB



