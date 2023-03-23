0
Sex before marriage is not normal - Life coach

Solomon Buchi Redf.jfif Life coach, Solomon Buchi

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian life coach, influencer, and writer, Solomon Buchi has opined that the act of having sex before getting married is “abnormal”.

He wrote this on Twitter while advising unmarried people to abstain from sex. He stated that couples can date without getting intimate.

According to him, anyone who stays away from sex during dating will have a clear mind to walk away when the need be.

He added that abstinence is also an honour to God and to one’s body.

He wrote: “You can date without sex. You should do it. Your head will be clear; your mind won’t be fogged by orgasms. It will be easier to walk away, and most importantly, you honor your body unto the Lord. Sex before marriage is not normal. It’s not fun. It’s human depravity.”





