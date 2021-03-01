Sex coach analyzes possible effects of legalizing LGBTQ+ in Ghana

Sex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, who has clearly stated that she is not in support of the LGBT movement, has analyzed the possible negative effects of legalizing the movement in the country.

In an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s In Bed with Adwen, she first noted that same-sex relationships cannot and will not be legalized in Ghana because that is not how God made things to be and our culture frowns on such acts.



According to her, Ghanaians like to copy things and do it even more, therefore, if the LGBT system is legalized in Ghana and they are allowed to engage in their acts openly, younger children coming up will copy easily and engage in it even more than the people who started it.



She again noted that “We will now realize that married men and women will be cheating on their spouses with people of their own gender. You will think your husband has a girlfriend outside the marriage and you will look into it only to realize he is cheating with a man. That is an insult”.

If we give these people freedom, there will be no respect in a lot of marriages. Anytime there’s an argument, the woman will say to her husband’s face that he is useless because even a woman can give her orgasms. A lot of marriages will break because they will snatch people’s husbands and wives for themselves”.



The sex coach furthered that allowing the LGBT movement in Ghana will only bring about alien diseases that in normal living, would never have evolved and for all these reasons and more, urged that the movement is not legalized in the country.