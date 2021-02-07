Sex makes men think faster, do not deny your husband when he's broke - Counselor advises wives

Counselor Charlotte Apo Oduro

Counselor Charlotte Apo Oduro has entreated wives to not deny their husbands sex on the basis that they are financially handicapped.

She believes it is rather the moment to appreciate husbands, make them feel loved, and give them hope for a change in the narrative.



"You don't need to add up to his worries. He is already under stress and what he needs for relaxation is sex," she said on Accra-based Onua 95.1FM.



"Why should you even demand money from your husband before you allow him to have sex with you? Some wives are becoming very inconsiderate. They complain they get nothing rewarding after sex. This is wrong."



She observed that quite a number of women only hail their husbands when they are worthy and do the opposite when they are broke, a situation she vehemently condemned.



"It is not easy for a man when he's not able to take responsibility at home. Sometimes, it's difficult for them to cry in your presence but they are going through pain," she told host Dr. Prekese while highlighting the benefits of sex.

"Treat him well when he wants sex. It makes him more relaxed and when you're relaxed, you're able to think fast. It helps. Every man needs a woman that can encourage him when he's dispirited."



Madam Oduro further admonished wives to not denigrate their husbands but to show them respect regardless of their situation.



"If you maltreat him, do you expect him to come back to you when he is back on his feet? Please, if you have the means, help your husband because it is in your interest and your children's interest for him to succeed," she urged.



