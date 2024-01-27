Shasha Marley recounts how TB Joshua cured him of heart enlargement

Shasha Marley is a Ghanaian Reggae musician

Ghanaian reggae musician Shasha Marley has revealed how he was miraculously healed of an enlarged heart by the late Nigerian preacher TB Joshua.

In an interview on the Urban Blend Show on 3FM, Shasha Marley narrated his encounter with TB Joshua and how he gave him anointing water that cured his heart condition.



He said he had done a chest X-ray that showed that the left side of his heart was enlarged and the doctor had asked him to come back for an Echo test.



“I had had a chest x-ray. That proved that the left side of my heart was enlarged and the doctor has asked me to come back in a month. And in two weeks, I met TB Joshua. He gave me his anointing water. He said, ‘take this for your heart,’” he narrated.



However, before he could do that, he met TB Joshua who gave him anointing water and told him to take it for his heart.



He added that he went back to the hospital two weeks later to do the echo test and the doctor declared that his heart was normal.

“I went down to the hospital again and this Cuban doctor was highly confused. She said that through her years of practice, she'd never seen this before. My heart is normal,” he said.



Sasha Marley claimed that it was the anointing water from TB Joshua that had healed him and he thanked God for his miracle, saying he felt energetic and healthy ever since.



He also said that he had a close relationship with TB Joshua and that he had stayed with the pastor for a month.



He further claimed that T.B Joshua was a genuine man of God who had helped many people and that the accusations in the recent BBC documentary were false.



“He is the most highly persecuted pastor in the whole world. Even in death people are still persecuting him,” he stated.

BBC Africa Eye documentary that investigated the accusations of rape, torture, and abuse by TB Joshua, a Nigerian preacher who died in 2022.



ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.