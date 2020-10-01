Shatana disciplines Akuapem Poloo at an awards night

It appears musician Shatana is irked by Akuapem Polo’s habit of twerking whenever the opportunity presents itself.

It will be recalled in 2019 that the actress who now boasts of being the ‘queen of twerking in Ghana’ engaged in a twerk battle with American popstar Cardi B which garnered a lot of attention and buzz.



However, in a latest development the actress decided to exhibit her twerking skills live on stage in the midst of an award presentation at the just ended Ghana Students Awards.



Reacting to her actions, Shatana instilled discipline into the video vixen by spanking her multiple times with her bare hands.

This according to Shatana will erode the incessant twerking behavior which has gradually crept into the heart and mind of Akuapem Poloo.



“I had warned Akuapem Poloo on numerous occasions to never practice twerking in my presence, but it seems she did not heed to my call and that’s why I disciplined her right on the stage, more so I believe this will go a long help her change in the nearest future,” she said.





