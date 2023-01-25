0
Menu
Entertainment

Shatana preaches against liposuction in latest track

Shatana Lipo Lipo Shatana has released a new track

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian songstress Ranaya Pappoe widely known as Shatana has released a new song titled ‘Lipo Lipo’.

The song which was made public on Monday encourages Ghanaian and African women to appreciate their bodies.

The song focused on dissuading women from the notion that one needs to enhance her body to fit into the societal description of beauty.

It exhorts the minds of listeners, particularly women to the need to love and adore their body types and not allow societal pressure to coerce them into undergoing liposuction.

Shatana who recognizes the affinity of music lovers towards danceable tunes sets the song in a mid-tempo which means achieving the dual purpose of entertaining and also informing listeners about the negative repercussions of liposuctions.

The song comes at a time when quite a number of women, particularly young ladies are undergoing the knife in order to have certain body types.

The craze for liposuction has raised concerns in Ghanaian society owing to the challenges associated with it and the fact that it’s an aberration from the natural order.

Watch the video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund