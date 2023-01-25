Shatana preaches against liposuction in latest track

Shatana has released a new track

Ghanaian songstress Ranaya Pappoe widely known as Shatana has released a new song titled ‘Lipo Lipo’.

The song which was made public on Monday encourages Ghanaian and African women to appreciate their bodies.



The song focused on dissuading women from the notion that one needs to enhance her body to fit into the societal description of beauty.



It exhorts the minds of listeners, particularly women to the need to love and adore their body types and not allow societal pressure to coerce them into undergoing liposuction.



Shatana who recognizes the affinity of music lovers towards danceable tunes sets the song in a mid-tempo which means achieving the dual purpose of entertaining and also informing listeners about the negative repercussions of liposuctions.

The song comes at a time when quite a number of women, particularly young ladies are undergoing the knife in order to have certain body types.



The craze for liposuction has raised concerns in Ghanaian society owing to the challenges associated with it and the fact that it’s an aberration from the natural order.



