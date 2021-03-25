1
Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, others win 2021 Global Music Awards Africa

Thu, 25 Mar 2021 Source: museafrica.com

Winners of the first edition of the Global Music Awards Africa has been announced.

The list of winners was unveiled at a virtual event held over the weekend in Ghana. The awards scheme seeks to “celebrate outstanding musical achievements in Africa and beyond while promoting the continent’s artists to global audiences.”

Bella Shmurda won Global Collaboration of the Year and Global Most Popular Song of the Year. Kuami Eugene took home Album of the Year whilst Burna Boy was won Global Artist of the Year.

Global Music Awards Africa is powered by Smart Focus Media.

Full list of winners below:

Global Gospel Song of the Year

‘Celebrate’ – Levixone (Uganda)

‘God Alone’ – Joe Praize (Nigeria)

‘W’asem’ – Diana Hamilton (Ghana)

‘Revival’ – Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)

‘Jesus Over Do’ – Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)

‘Worthy to be Praised’ – Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)

Gospel Artist of the Year

Levixone (Uganda)

Diana Hamilton (Ghana)

Joe Praize (Nigeria)

Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)

Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)

Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)

Global Hip Hop Song of the Year

‘La Hustle’ – Medikal ft. Joey B and Cris Waddle (Ghana)

‘Madina’ – Teflon Flexx (Ghana)

‘Love from 233’ – Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)

‘Camuflaje’ – D-Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)

Global Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year

‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)

‘Journey’ – Stonebwoy (Ghana)

‘Dolla Bill’ – Heph B (Nigeria)

‘Shaming Enemies’ – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)

‘Choppings’ – Shatta Wale (Ghana)

Global Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of the Year

Shatta Wale (Ghana)

Star Zee (Sierra Leone)

Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Heph B (Nigeria)

Global Afrobeats Song of the Year

‘Vibe’ – Flo-Eazy (Ghana)

‘Best Friend’ – Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)

‘Agbemator’ – De Gate Zion (Ghana)

‘All Access’ – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)

‘Mama Prayer’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)

Global Afrobeats Artist of the Year

Flo-Eazy (Ghana)

Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)

Terror-D (Sierra Leone)

Awoskey (Nigeria)

Global Best Video of the Year

‘Here For You’ – Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)

‘Waa’ Santrinos – Raphael ft. Zeynab (Togo)

‘Tevunya’ – Sheeba Karungi (Uganda)

‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)

‘Without You’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)

‘Whatsapp’ – Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)

‘On God’ – D’Tee (Nigeria)

‘Camuflaje’ – D- Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)

‘Goddess’ – Tiisha (Goddess)

‘Wildin’ – Mmzy (Nigeria)

‘Favour’ – Nanky ft. Sarkodie (Ghana)

‘Litty Lit’ – Cuppy ft. Teni (Nigeria)

Songwriter of the Year

Mr Leo (Cameroon)

Leczy (Nigeria)

Master KG (South Africa)

DobleJota NM (Senegal)

Nedy (Tanzania)

Betty G (Ethiopia)

Buju (Nigeria)

Jerry Jeyco (Tanzania)

Producer of the Year

Mr Jassiq (South Africa)

KillBeatz (Ghana)

Scarfboy (Nigeria)

MOG Beatz (Ghana)

Dave Da Music Box (Ghana)

Ivan Beatz (Ghana)

Spon Key (Ghana)

Vinny Kay (Ghana)

Record of the Year

‘All Access’ – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)

‘Idol’ – Leczy (Nigeria)

‘Duduke’ – Simi (Nigeria)

‘Ya Disponible’ – Obote Oberadaboo (Equatorial Guinea)

‘Jerusalema’ – Master KG (South Africa)

‘Amen’ – Neny (Tanzania)

‘Amégan’ – Afia Mala (Togo)

Hiplife/ Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Leczy (Nigeria)

Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)

Minks (Cameroon)

King Gizee (Nigeria)

Nanky (Ghana)

Global Male Vocalist of the Year

Phantom Steeze (South Africa)

Leczy (Nigeria)

Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)

Fistong (Equatorial Guinea)

KiDi (Ghana)

Paul Fortune (Kenya)

Reynolds The Gentleman (Ghana)

Chike (Nigeria)

Famaso (Equatorial Guinea)

Global Female Vocalist of the Year

Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)

Sheebah Richer (Uganda)

Simi (Nigeria)

Efya (Ghana)

Teni (Nigeria)

Nana Ama (Ghana)

Cuppy (Nigeria)

Betty G (Ethiopia)

Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)

Global Female Act of the Year

Teni (Nigeria)

Cuppy (Nigeria)

Betty G (Ethiopia)

Afia Mala (Togo)

Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)

Global Male Act of the Year

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)

Mr Leo (Cameroon)

Kuami Eugene (Ghana)

Leczy (Nigeria)

Global Best Group of the Year

DopeNation (Ghana)

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Ethic Entertainment (Kenya)

Masar Egbari (Egypt)

Global Rapper of the Year

Yaa Pono (Ghana)

Terror-D (Sierra Leone)

Strongman (Ghana)

Medikal (Ghana)

Flowking Stone (Ghana)

Global Collaboration of the Year

‘Chameleone’ – Slick Stuart ft. DJ Roga (Uganda)

‘Dwe’ – Mr Drew, Krymi, Sarkodie (Ghana)

‘Monica’ – Santrinos Raphael ft. Stonebwoy (Togo/Ghana)

‘Cash App’ – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)

‘Tugende Mu Church’ – Lexvivone ft. Daddy Andre (Uganda)

‘Ulazi’ – Mr Jazziq ft. 9umba (South Africa)

Global Most Popular Song of the Year

‘Putuu’ – Stonebwoy (Ghana)

‘Jerusalema’ – Master KG (Southafrica)

‘Open Gate’ – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)

‘Cash App’ – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)

‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi (Ghana)

Album of the Year

Thug Diaries – Yaa Pono (Ghana)

Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)

Twice As Tall – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Boo of the Booless – Chike (Nigeria)

Unity – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)

Global Artist of the Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Kuami Eugene (Ghana)

Shatta Wale (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Davido (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Master KG (South Africa)

Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania)

Nutty Neithan (Uganda)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Simi (Nigeria)

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Ghanaian Act of the Year (Male)

Flo-Eazy

Kiaani

Nabil Forever

Epixode

Zack GH

Maccasio

Ghanaian Act of the Year (Female)

Fantana

Cocotrey

Akiyana

Jayana

Tiisha

Queen Haziel

S3fa

Kanea

Yaa Jackson

Most Influential Ghanaian Act of the Year

Mr Drew

Amerado

Black Sheriff

Fameye

Abena Serwaa Ophelia

Kweku Flick

Yaw Tog

Emerging Ghanaian Artist of the Year

De Gate Zion

Zeezy

Tiatan

Bruno Kay

Klarah Kay

Reggie

Street Xervice

Kay Stagger

Lxrd Xoey

Mighty

Ghanaian Discovery Artist of the Year

YT Soldier

Bruno Kay

King Prinz

Freddy X

Bekey Mills

Donsam

Kryspaddy

Chobo Waguan

Greatnexx Music

Young Ghanaian Artist of the Year

Righteous Vandyke

Khojo Chavse

Chobo Waguan

Pappy Kubi

Kofi Wysi

Eric Oppong

CZ

Wiz Papiz

Plexzo

Best International Act

Leflyyy (Ghana/ Switzerland)

Beenie Man (Jamaica)

Spice (Jamaica)

Gramps Morgan (Jamaica)

Special Recognition Awards

Bice Osei Kuffour (Ghana)

Reggie Rockstone (Ghana)

Nana Ama (Ghana)

Daniel Kofi Amoateng (Ghana)

Source: museafrica.com
