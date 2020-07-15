Shatta Wale causes stir on social media with Benedicta Gafah post

Click to read all about coronavirus →
A lot of social media users and fans of Shatta Wale have been thrown into confusion following the dancehall musician’s latest Instagram post on actress Benedicta Gafah.
On Wednesday, July 15, the “Ayoo” hitmaker took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the actress and gave it a caption that got people confused, as to whether they are hooked up or not.
He shared a photo of Benedicta Gafah wearing Ankara with the caption: “And God gave me another Bestie”.
His followers on the photo-sharing platform started asking some questions and making wild insinuations.
“Chairman won eat that Oo. Eii Opana,” iamlilbygone wrote. Another user american_top_shatta also asked: “Ridee this be where u ketch”.
A user _nanathegentleman used Jada Pinkett Smith’s trending word to ask: “Entanglement anaa.”
It’s unclear what influenced Shatta Wale’s post, most comments on the post suggests there might be an ‘entanglement’ between the former Zylofon Media signees.
See Shatta Wale's post below,
What do you think?
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Don’t ever compare Sarkodie to Shatta Wale – Natty Lee to critics
- Shatta Wale turns 'deliveryman', pulls up at Medikal’s house with stacks of cash
- Shatta Wale is a good person with good heart - Tinny praises
- Shatta Wale as a good person with good heart -Tinny
- Shatta Wale postpones upcoming ‘Gift of God’ album release
- Read all related articles