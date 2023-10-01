Shatta Wale flaunts another girlfriend, deletes every other post from Instagram

Shatta Wale and his new girlfriend, Maali

Shatta Wale has showcased her new girlfriend on social media while announcing that he has finally found love.

The dancehall singer made this known on his Instagram page, where several photos of the lady were spotted.



One of the captions to his post read, "Sorry, I hid this from you all. I am in love.”



The other photo saw him sharing a kiss with his new girlfriend, wishing her a safe trip back to the United Kingdom.



The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand at the Kotoka International Airport and later at an airport in the UK, where Shatta has been billed to perform at the Ghana Music Awards UK.



This has drawn reactions from netizens, including celebrities, on social media.

While some have wished him well, others hope this very relationship will last.



TWI NEWS



Shatta Wale’s previous unsuccessful relationships



After Michy and Shatta Wale’s nasty fallout in 2019, Ghanaians have witnessed his involvement with two different women in a space of three years.



To prove his seriousness, he flaunted these women online, just as he did with his ‘baby mama,' Michy.

Nonetheless, his relationship with all these women did not last.



It was saddled with heartbreak, public fights, and so on.



Watch the posts below:





EB/OB