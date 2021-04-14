Shatta Wale is the best thing to happen to Ghana’s music – Jupitar

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Dancehall and Reggae artiste Jupitar has described Shatta Wale as “the best thing to happen to Ghana’s music” over the past years.

Ahead of the release of their “Star Life” music video next week, Jupitar asserted that Shatta Wale remains the biggest thing to happen to Ghanaian music both locally and on the international music market.



According to the “Eternity” hitmaker, Shatta Wale had helped redefine Ghana’s music in his reign and should be lauded and celebrated.



“I think Shatta Wale is a genius and he is god on his own and he is Ghana music. He has redefined Ghana’s music during his reign and taught other artistes what music business is all about," he said

“Shatta Wale has shown what he can do and I believe the best is yet to come. He should be celebrated and for me he is the best thing that has ever happened to Ghana music,” Jupitar added



Jupitar, known in real life as Michael Okine, is currently promoting his 20-track album “The One” which is dominating global reggae and dancehall charts across the world.