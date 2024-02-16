Shatta Wale mobbed by fans at the premises of 3Music TV

Shatta Wale is a popular Dancehall musician

It was an ecstatic moment at the premises of 3Music Studios on February 16, 2024, as the popular Ghanaian Dancehall artist Shatta Wale made a grand entrance for a much-publicized interview.

The interview featured Shatta Wale sharing his thoughts on various topics, including his personal life, early years in music, and perspectives on issues affecting the creative arts industry and the country.



Videos shared on social media showcased the "Dancehall King" arriving at the 3Music premises in Accra with a convoy of cars and personal bodyguards.



Subsequently, he was seen walking from the parking lot to the studio, flanked by his entourage, including his manager Sammy Flex and security personnel, while enthusiastic supporters cheered him on.



Shatta Wale, formerly known as Bandana, with the real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., is currently commemorating his 20 years in the music industry. The controversial musician has had a massive influence on the Ghanaian music scene, with notable singles such as "Dancehall King," "My Level," "We Taking Over," and "On God."



Additionally, he gained international recognition for "Already," featuring American superstar Beyonce, from her "Black Is King" album.



