Entertainment

Shatta Wale not bothered about Exim Bank controversy – Bullgod

Artiste manager, Bulldog

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, formerly popularly known as Bulldog now Bullgod and manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, says his artiste is not bothered about the controversy his ambassadorial deal with Exim Bank has generated.

According to him, this will not be the first time his artiste will be talked about by the public in this manner.



Speaking on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee, Bullgod said the controversy is rather giving Shatta Wale more mileage.



The ambassadorial deal between the dancehall artiste and the Exim Bank came to light during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament hearing on Wednesday when Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak raised concerns over a GH?2 million payment to Shatta Wale.



It was also reported that GHC250,000 was also paid to Kumawood actor Agya Koo.

Reacting to the controversy, Bullgod said his artiste – Shatta Wale – even deserves more than the GHC2 million.



Watch the video for more:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.