'Shatta Wale’s comments about disabled persons not pleasant’ – Pundit

Film director cum entertainment pundit, Sammy Rasta, has lambasted Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, for mocking and touting Stonebwoy as disabled.

Not only does he find Shatta’s comments offensive, but also deems it as an utter disrespect to persons with disability.



Speaking on the Power Entertainment show monitored by GhanaWeb, the popular pundit fumed at the rate at which Shatta Wale has been making disparaging comments about his colleagues, in recent times.



He has, for that matter, called on the appropriate quarters to take the necessary actions.



“Feuds in the music industry is nothing new; it’s been there for some time now but Shatta Wale has recently been talking ill about disability. The way he comments on such issues is not pleasant. If you are a disabled person or if you know anyone who is deformed, it is an insult to them. Something must be done about this” he said.



Background

It can be recalled that during the recently held ‘Sala festival’ in Nima, Shatta Wale took a break from his performance on stage and hurled insults at his rival, Stonebwoy.



He lambasted Stonebwoy for failing to grace the event, due to claims that he (Shatta) was also billed for the same event.



Shatta’s utterances have since been met with intense backlashes on social media.



Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled reacts



In a statement dated Monday, April 15, 2024, the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled described Shatta Wale's utterances as primitive and demanded an immediate apology and retraction.

“In the said video, Shatta Wale said among other statements ‘you are a bad person that is why God made you a disabled person, you are a disabled person, don’t try and fight an able person.’ By this statement he is trying to say that all persons with disabilities are bad that is why God has made us who we are,” the statement read.



But responding to such comments, the statement responded, “This primitive comment should not have come from a high-profile personality like Shatta Wale. This act is irresponsible and this should be condemned by all.”



The Society also noted that Shatta Wale's utterances breached the Disability Act 715 of the constitution.



“We want to remind Shatta Wale that a section of his own fans who are making him who he is, are persons with disabilities. Did he think about how they would feel? Or does he think he has made it so he does not care?



“The GSPD takes exception to this statement and asks Shatta Wale to retract his statement, remove such video from social media, and apologize to all persons with disability and Ghanaians,” the group demanded.

