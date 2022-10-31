Shatta Wale's father confirms son's claim that Bullgod wasn't a 'serious' manager

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and his father

Shatta Wale on Monday morning went on Facebook live to save his image and defend himself in what he terms as a calculated attempt by his former manager, Bullgod to paint him black.

Shatta could not hide his frustration as he recalled how good he was to the man who has now turned against him and also attempted to take credit for his success in the music industry.



According to him, Bullgod never attached importance to the position he held as his manager neither did the artiste manager make him [Shatta Wale] as he claims.



The leader of the Shatta Movement recalled an instance when his manager proved his 'unseriousness' at a major record deal meeting with alcoholic brand, Guinness.



Instead of paying attention and jotting points, Bullgod, according to Wale, was caught sketching an object on a piece of paper by Shatta Wale's father, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr, who was also present at the meeting.



The Dancehall musician called his father during Monday's live video to confirm the allegations levelled against his former manager who he claims benefited financially from his association with Shatta Movement.

"In fact, he drew a portrait of a head. He was basically drawing a human being on paper. I was seated with him and I saw what he drew that day...he never wrote anything in terms of the meeting that was held between ourselves and Guinness Management," Shatta's father said.



Mr Nii Armah Snr also commented on what he said was an unprofessional style of dressing by Bullgod, a situation he always spoke against.



"I have severally told you that I don't like the appearance of Bullgod. He behaves as if there was nothing serious on the table to talk about and you know I have complained a lot about it," said Shatta Wale's father.







