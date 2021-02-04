Shatta Wale shares coronavirus status, admonishes others to get tested

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has called on Ghanaians to check their COVID-19 status for early diagnosis and treatment of the virus which has claimed millions of lives globally.

Shatta, in an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb revealed, that his test result for COVID-19 came out negative.



He again called on the public to adhere to government's safety precautionary measures like the wearing of nose masks, regular handwashing and social distancing in public places, to prevent the spread of the virus.



The SM Boss also in a video, gave his fans a sneak peek of himself undergoing his COVID-19 test at the LEDing Medical Laboratory.



“Guys please kindly get tested to know your stand because covid is indeed real. Am sure if I had used my real name, the results would have come out positive ????. Controversial name “Mr Charles Nii Armah Mensah,” he said in his post.

Ghana is among several countries to have been hit by the Novel Coronavirus with a recorded number of 433 deaths since its outbreak in March 2020.



See the video below:







