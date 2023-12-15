Shatta Wale should send me his 'patois' lyrics - Singathon world record hopeful

Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who is currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has revealed that one of Ghana’s self-acclaimed dance hall Kings, Shatta Wale should send her the lyrics to some of his songs to make it easier for her to sing it.

She made this revelation on GTV’s breakfast show with Kafui Dey.



A singing marathon refers to a continuous singing performance by an individual for an extended period of time without any breaks. Asantewaa’s request comes at the back of a post Shatta Wale made on social media which showed his support for her.



In an interview, Afua said, “I cried when I realized Shatta Wale was in support of my singing marathon and said he is praying that he could make it to the venue on the day”.

She added that, “But I want to tell Shatta that he should send me his patois lyrics, I’m finding it difficult to get the words right”. The singing marathon is going to focus on Ghanaian music from all genres and that is what Afua Asantewaa hopes to achieve. She will be performing non-stop from December 24 to 27 in Accra, Ghana and she aims to sing for 117hours or more.



The current record holder, Sunil Waghmare, accomplished the feat in Nagpur, India, from March 3 to 7, 2012, by singing a diverse selection of popular Indian songs with no repetition within four hours.