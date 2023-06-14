Shatta Wale to venture into stand-up comedy?

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian music sensation, Shatta Wale, has hinted of the possibility of hosting a stand-up comedy show, creating a wave of anticipation among his fans.

Taking to Twitter, the sensational artiste shared an unexpected announcement which has gotten netizens excited.



In a tweet, he playfully pondered, "Should I give comedy a shot? I want to hear your thoughts. But first, you'll need to grab your tickets!"



Shatta Wale, although renowned for his captivating performances and chart-topping music, is bent on pushing boundaries and exploring new horizons.



If this is a serious move, it will mean another journey into comedy, inspired by the laughter-inducing moments he creates during his notorious live videos, as claimed by his fans.



Since unveiling his idea to venture into the world of comedy, Shatta Wale's loyal fan base and the general public have expressed curiosity.

Fans wasted no time in responding to his tweet, expressing their excitement and eager anticipation for this potential new endeavour.





Or I shd try my first comedy show and see ????????????????????????????????????



Let me know what you think ..



If only you buy tickets ???? ???????????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) June 13, 2023









ADA/WA