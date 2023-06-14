1
Shatta Wale to venture into stand-up comedy?

Shatta Wale31456 Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music sensation, Shatta Wale, has hinted of the possibility of hosting a stand-up comedy show, creating a wave of anticipation among his fans.

Taking to Twitter, the sensational artiste shared an unexpected announcement which has gotten netizens excited.

In a tweet, he playfully pondered, "Should I give comedy a shot? I want to hear your thoughts. But first, you'll need to grab your tickets!"

Shatta Wale, although renowned for his captivating performances and chart-topping music, is bent on pushing boundaries and exploring new horizons.

If this is a serious move, it will mean another journey into comedy, inspired by the laughter-inducing moments he creates during his notorious live videos, as claimed by his fans.

Since unveiling his idea to venture into the world of comedy, Shatta Wale's loyal fan base and the general public have expressed curiosity.

Fans wasted no time in responding to his tweet, expressing their excitement and eager anticipation for this potential new endeavour.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:





ADA/WA

