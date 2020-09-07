Entertainment

Shatta Wale trolls ‘award hungry’ celebrities scammed by Dr UN

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has joined people who have taken to social media to troll recipients of the fake UN awards organized by one Dr Fordjour.

Shatta Wale in a Facebook video squarely blamed the musicians, especially D Black, for being awards-hungry and allowing themselves to be scammed by Dr UN.



According to Shatta Wale, the scammer knew how award-hungry some celebrities are, and so used their gullibility against them.



He blamed D Black, who he accused of paying Ghc5000 just to receive an award and further claimed Dr UN had contacted these people in real life for collaborations before but none of them reached out to help him in his music career, and so he calculated and scammed the same people who refused to help him.



He mocked, "This guy is a musician, he has tried to feature some of these people, he has tried to meet them and gone for interviews but you people didn't give him the opportunity so he decided to pay you back...he said he will organise all those who betrayed him and disgrace you people..lets be careful, we like awards too much..



He cleverly told people to pay for the shipping of the award from China, so everybody paid Ghc1000, only D Black paid Ghc5000. That is where I have a problem, D Black, how many awards do you want?"



Ghana woke up to what is considered one of the biggest scams ever in the country, when a gentleman by name Dr. Kwame Fordjour fooled several Ghanaian celebrities, politicians and other prominent personalities with his fake award scheme in the name of the UN and Kofi Annan Foundation.

Some of the people that fell for the scam include Sarkodie, Berla Mumdi, D Black, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, among others.



After news broke that they had been scammed, these personalities have been heavily trolled with some claiming the plaques received were cheap cocktail mixers embellished with metallic gold spray



It was on the back of this situation that Shatta Wale took to his social media to condemn the celebrities who fell for the scam calling them award hungry celebrities.



Watch Shatta Wale below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.