Shatta Wale turns down Ellembelle community mining event performance amid environmental concerns

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has opted out of the launch of multiple community mining projects in the Ellembelle District, Western Region, following concerns raised by environmental civil society groups.

Several environmental organisations, including Arocha Ghana, had petitioned Shatta Wale against his participation in the said events due to reported environmental damages caused by surface mining in the said district.



The groups emphasised that mining activities had led to significant pollution of rivers and streams, notably affecting water bodies such as Ankobra, Broma, Subile Norloa, and Amanzule.



In their communication to Shatta Wale, the civil society groups warned that his involvement in the event could make him complicit in the ongoing environmental destruction in Ellembelle.



They urged him to reconsider, stating that performing at the event might compromise his image, especially as an icon for Ghanaian youth.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by the environmental groups, Shatta Wale has decided to decline the invitation to perform at the Community Mining launch event.



This decision aligns with the artiste's commitment to environmental consciousness and responsibility.



In response to Shatta Wale's decision, Arocha Ghana commended him, declaring him the "Green Revolution Hero of the Year" for taking a bold stand in support of environmental conservation.



Arocha Ghana expressed appreciation for Shatta Wale's responsiveness to their concerns and the decision to exclude the previously planned feature at the Ellembelle Community Mining launch event from his schedule.